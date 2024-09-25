British tourist ‘is dumped in car park half naked’ by taxi driver who ‘tried to rape her’ in Spain’s Mallorca

A TAXI driver is being investigated in Mallorca for the attempted rape of a British tourist.

The 28-year-old holidaymaker was dumped half naked in a car park and with her underwear torn between midnight and 1am on September 15.

The alleged attack is said to have occurred in the Camp de Mar area.

The Brit had been enjoying dinner with her parents at a restaurant in Port d’Andratx.

She decided to stay a little while longer at the establishment to have a couple of drinks while her parents went back to the home they have on the island in Cala Fornells.

When the alleged victim decided to leave, she got into a taxi. But after completing half the journey, it is alleged, the driver suddenly turned off towards Camp de Mar.

The driver allegedly stopped in a car park and tried to force himself on the woman, who fought back and managed to escape the vehicle.

She called her parents and told them to alert the police while the alleged attacker drove off.

Policia Local officers rushed to the scene to find the tourist in tears.

She was escorted to the Son Espases hospital in Palma for a medical examination.

Following his arrest, the taxi driver claimed to police that the Brit had climbed into the passenger seat and ‘made sexual advances on him’, reports Ultima Hora.

He claimed that was why he took her to the car park and that he left her when he saw she was calling her parents.

The taxi driver has already been fired and will face charges of attempted rape.