25 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Sep, 2024 @ 14:09
···
1 min read

Incredible rescue in Spain: French tourist, 90, is resuscitated twice on a Mallorca beach following sudden cardiac arrest

by
The alarm was raised when fellow beachgoers saw the man collapse on the shore at around 4pm

A 90-YEAR-OLD tourist has been dramatically rescued after collapsing on a beach in Mallorca.

The Frenchman suffered a a cardiorespiratory arrest on Playa de Muro on Tuesday afternoon (rescue operation pictured above).

The alarm was raised when fellow beachgoers saw the man collapse on the shore at around 4pm.

Several onlookers began shouting for help, sparking a lifeguard who was some 100m away into action.

The lifeguard raced to the scene and immediately began trying to resuscitate the tourist.

An ambulance and other paramedics soon arrived to help bring back his pulse.

While it came back for a few minutes, he then went back into cardiac arrest.

They continued to work on him and eventually his pulse returned and he regained his vital signs.

The nonagenarian was rushed to hospital where he continues to recuperate.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

British tourist ‘is dumped in car park half naked’ by taxi driver who ‘tried to rape her’ in Spain’s Mallorca

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

British tourist ‘is dumped in car park half naked’ by taxi driver who ‘tried to rape her’ in Spain’s Mallorca

A TAXI driver is being investigated in Mallorca for the
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcanar with garage - € 249

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcanar with garage – € 249,900

Villa Alcanar, Tarragona   4 beds   2 baths €