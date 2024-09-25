Incredible rescue in Spain: French tourist, 90, is resuscitated twice on a Mallorca beach following sudden cardiac arrest

A 90-YEAR-OLD tourist has been dramatically rescued after collapsing on a beach in Mallorca.

The Frenchman suffered a a cardiorespiratory arrest on Playa de Muro on Tuesday afternoon (rescue operation pictured above).

The alarm was raised when fellow beachgoers saw the man collapse on the shore at around 4pm.

Several onlookers began shouting for help, sparking a lifeguard who was some 100m away into action.

The lifeguard raced to the scene and immediately began trying to resuscitate the tourist.

An ambulance and other paramedics soon arrived to help bring back his pulse.

While it came back for a few minutes, he then went back into cardiac arrest.

They continued to work on him and eventually his pulse returned and he regained his vital signs.

The nonagenarian was rushed to hospital where he continues to recuperate.