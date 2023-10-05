TWO ALGERIAN men have been arrested for allegedly raping a British tourist in the Benidorm area on August 25.

The age of the victim has not been disclosed but reports described the woman as ‘young’.

One of the detainees was wanted by the Policia Nacional in connection with a violent robbery two days earlier.

Both men- aged 39 and 44- have been denied bail after appearing before a Villajoyosa court.

The woman was waiting on her own at dawn for a taxi in Benidorm in a popular nightlife area of the city after going out partying.

The men pulled over in their car and suggested that they could take her to her hotel if she paid them a fare in advance.

After paying a €15 fare, the woman fell asleep, and they took advantage of the situation to take her to one of her homes and sexually assault her.

She woke up 15 kilometres away at a Villajoyosa property and fled, finding help from Policia Local officers.

The Guardia Civil took charge of trying to find the attackers since the victim did not know who they were.

Investigators analysed security cameras to check through vehicles in the area where the woman was picked up to eventually identify the car and its owner.

The two men were arrested on separate days last month in Villajoyosa but details of the case were only released on Thursday.

