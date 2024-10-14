SPAIN is bracing for the aftermath of yet another hurricane this week, weather experts have warned.

Former Hurricane Leslie is currently making its way across the Atlantic Ocean and towards the Iberian Peninsula.

It comes in the wake of Storm Benerice and ex-hurricane Kirk, which have brought significant winds, storms, hail and rain to large parts of the country.

According to state weather agency Aemet, the high amount of hurricane activity and a ridge in the central Mediterranean will affect the polar jet stream and cause ‘unstable atmospheric conditions’.

Large parts of Andalucia are already on alert today for up to 120 litres of rain per square metre, including Sevilla province, Cadiz province, Malaga province, parts of Granada and Almeria.

Berenice will weaken by the end of Monday and head towards Morocco, bringing rainfall to the Alboran Sea, Ceuta and parts of the Canary Islands.

On Tuesday, the remnants of Hurricane Leslie will then start to reach the peninsula.

By the time it reaches Spain, it will have been downgraded to a tropical or strong storm.

Although it has lost much of its intensity, it is expected to bring additional moisture to the atmosphere.

Aemet’s weather alerts in Andalucia on Monday

A deep trough will play an important role from Tuesday onwards, says Aemet, as southwesterly winds will continue to transport large amounts of moisture.

This interaction with the aftermath of Leslie is expected to intensify rainfall, especially on the Atlantic coast and in southwestern areas of Spain.

Rain will be widespread across Spain on Tuesday and Wednesday, say meteorologists, but the southwest in Andalucia will be the most affected.

Some rainfall in the Balearic Islands and Mediterranean regions is expected to be accompanied by mud, aka ‘blood rain’.

This occurs when mud particles are blown into the air before being carried back down to the ground by drops of rain.

The Mediterranean coast of Andalucia could even see torrential rain, Aemet has warned.