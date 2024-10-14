2 bedroom Flat for sale in Peniscola with pool – € 159,000

Flat Peñíscola, Castellón 2 beds 2 baths € 159,000

Magnificent apartment in Peñíscola, ideal for family holidays or investment in rent. 96 M2, located at the foot of the mountains and the spectacular Sierra d'Irta park. It is a pleasant and well-kept apartment with sea views. It is fully furnished and well equipped. It has its own pool and is 2 steps from the beach and the promenade. It offers a comfortable living room, reversible air conditioning, an electric awning provides shade for the large terrace with sea views. Fitted kitchen, two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and two bathrooms. There is a private parking space and a large…