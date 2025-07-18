Spain to host golf’s Ryder Cup for the second-time ever in 2031

SPAIN’S Costa Brava will host golf’s Ryder Cup team competition between Europe and the United States in 2031.

The Camiral Resort Golf & Wellness course in Caldes de Malavella, Girona will stage the contest which is held every two years.

It will be the second time that the Ryder Cup will be played in Spain after it was held at Valderrama in 1997.

That was the first time that a non-UK course acted as hosts for Europe.

The move was seen very much as a tribute to the Ryder Cup contribution of Spanish stars, Severiano Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal.

The formal announcement will be made on Tuesday, after this year’s Open has concluded at Portrush.

The El Pais and La Vanguardia newspapers reported on Friday that negotiations with the Costa Brava course had been going on for two years.

The Camiral club previously submitted a bid in 2014 to host the 2022 event. but was beaten by Rome.

Madrid and Bilbao had also been in the running for 2031.

The competition is a big money spinner for local economies and it pumped in around €1 billion into the Italian capital.

Golf is also a significant annual foreign tourist draw for Spain, with around 1.2 million people coming on golfing holidays.

