1 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Mar, 2025 @ 09:00
·
3 mins read

‘One of the best shots I’ve ever seen’: JON CLARKE watches the world’s top golfers at the Staysure Marbella Legends tournament in Aloha

by
LINE UP: Winners Simon Griffiths and Vincente Rubio with organisers and sponsors

AS they walked up towards the 11th green, they were unmistakably two of the greats of the game.

And one of them helped design the course, while the other gave the handful of lucky fans watching a true masterclass in how to escape a bunker.

This was the dream pairing of Colin Montgomerie with Miguel Angel Jimenez, who had been teamed up with one lucky amateur to do battle at the Staysure Legends tournament at Aloha, in Marbella.

Montgomerie and Jimenez were calm and composed in the winter sun

Puffing on his trademark cigars throughout the entire course, Jimenez, was the local lad, born and bred up the road in Malaga.

But make no mistake he is one of the giants of the game, a two times Ryder cup winner, with 21 European Tour wins under his belt.

Alongside him, with his trademark girth and jollity, was Scotsman Montgomerie, long a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame with 31 European titles to his name, the most for any British player.

It was the opening day of the tournament, a Friday, under blissful blue skies and the pair were having fun, regularly swapping banter and even chatting to the fans, many who walked the course with them.

I finally caught up with them half way up the 11th and watched the pair approach the green, with Monty dropping his ball into a nasty narrow sand pit, some 15 metres from the pin.

“Looks nasty,” commented a member, who had strolled up just behind me.

But Monty (who famously clinched the Ryder Cup, spanking the yanks, on the final hole up the road in Valderrama in 1997) is made of sterner stuff. 

After watching Jimenez chip on to within a metre of the pin he scooped his ball out and dropped it at least a foot closer.

Without a doubt, one of the best shots I’ve ever seen, he then scored a birdie, as did his Spanish opponent.

MASTERS AT WORK: Watching Monty approach his amazing bunker shot

And so it continued for the rest of the round, with the pair both tussling to make the cut for the final day on the Sunday.

This time though it was not to be for the two genuine legends of the game, with a British pro Simon Griffiths taking the honours.

Griffiths, who has not had an easy ride as a pro, snared only his second professional victory, both coincidentally in Spain.

It was a dream come true for the Brit, who entered the final day with a two-stroke lead and somehow clung on against the string of Major winners and Ryder Cup Captains.

Most pundits had Jimenez or Monty as the likely winners, so Griffiths really had to keep his nerve.

Having never played on the Tour before and still working as a caddie at his club back in Blighty, he really had to dig in and concentrate, scoring five birdies, including one at the 18th in front of a packed Clubhouse La Sala stand.

It left him on a credible 68 and 17 under par, beating, leaving Jimenez in fourth and Monty just below him, while Scott Hend came second with 13 under.

Staysure boss Ryan Howsam hands over the cup

“I am delighted, absolutely happy,” he told the crowd standing on the winners podium. “I started with a birdie, Monty started making birdies and I knew I had to hold on, I was looking at the leaders because I knew Hend was doing well but the birdie on the 15th gave me a lot of peace of mind. I don’t know what it is about Spain but it is clear that I am good at it, I feel good, I like it… it is very special for me.”

The player who made things the most difficult for himself was Scott Hend, who signed the best card of the tournament, with ten birdies on a 64 stroke round.

Jimenez, who helped to design some of the greens at Aloha, was quick to praise Griffith

“It was a very good week, the course was in magnificent condition, the public, the people, the tournament, it was very good.”

Ryan Howsam, President of Staysure and the Legends Tour, who also played, told the Olive Press: “It’s amazing to be playing here on such a beautiful course. I love coming to Marbella.”

Lisandro Vieytes, Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Sports of Marbella Town Hall presented the awards to the winners, accompanied by Rafael Fontán, President of Aloha Golf Club, Pablo Mansilla, President of the Royal Andalusian Golf Federation, Gonzaga Escauriaza, Honorary President of the Royal Spanish Golf Federation, Miguel Ángel Guerrero, Golf Director of Turismo Costa del Sol and Javier Gervás, General Manager of JGolf.

The Staysure Marbella Legends is sponsored by Staysure, Marbella Town Hall and the Legends Tour, as well as Turismo Costa del Sol, Aloha Golf and the Royal Andalusian Golf Federation, and the collaboration of Titleist, Bodegas Juan Gil, Maximiliano Jabugo, Licor del Medit.

Tags:

Related Articles

Jon Clarke (Publisher & Editor)

Jon Clarke is a Londoner who worked at the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday as an investigative journalist before moving to Spain in 2003 where he helped set up the Olive Press.

After studying Geography at Manchester University he fell in love with Spain during a two-year stint teaching English in Madrid.

On returning to London, he studied journalism and landed his first job at the weekly Informer newspaper in Teddington, covering hundreds of stories in areas including Hounslow, Richmond and Harrow.

This led on to work at the Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Mirror, Standard and even the Sun, before he landed his first full time job at the Daily Mail.

After a year on the Newsdesk he worked as a Showbiz correspondent covering mostly music, including the rise of the Spice Girls, the rivalry between Oasis and Blur and interviewed many famous musicians such as Joe Strummer and Ray Manzarak, as well as Peter Gabriel and Bjorn from Abba on his own private island.

After a year as the News Editor at the UK’s largest-selling magazine Now, he returned to work as an investigative journalist in Features at the Mail on Sunday.

As well as tracking down Jimi Hendrix’ sole living heir in Sweden, while there he also helped lead the initial investigation into Prince Andrew’s seedy links to Jeffrey Epstein during three trips to America.

He had dozens of exclusive stories, while his travel writing took him to Jamaica, Brazil and Belarus.

He is the author of three books; Costa Killer, Dining Secrets of Andalucia and My Search for Madeleine.

Contact jon@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Berlin Wall: Facts You Need to Know Before Visiting the City of History

Latest from Lead

Go toTop