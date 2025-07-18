18 Jul, 2025
18 Jul, 2025 @ 17:00
German tourist, 37, runs amok- vandalising cars before dropping dead in Mallorca street

EL ARENAL, PLAYA DE PALMA

A 37-YEAR-OLD German tourist dropped dead in a Playa de Palma street on Friday after going on a vandalism spree.

Eyewitnesses reported the man behaving erratically as if he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Reports of somebody causing damage to parked cars on Calle Costa Brava reached police at 10.12am.

PALMA POLICIA LOCAL

The tourist tried to break into several vehicles as witnesses said he appeared ‘to be out of control’.

After going round several roads, he then broke into a parked lorry before entering a hotel kitchen.

Once inside he started opening several fridges before exiting the premises.

The man then suddenly collapsed in the middle of the street after going into cardiac arrest.

Palma Policia Local officers were first on the scene and tried to resuscitate him, before paramedics and Playa de Palma lifeguards joined them.

Despite their efforts, the German was certified as dead at 11.10am.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death but one theory is that he died through a combination of taking narcotics and suffering from heatstroke.

Alex Trelinski

