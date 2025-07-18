18 Jul, 2025
18 Jul, 2025 @ 11:20
British expat gored during bull run and taken to hospital in Spain’s Costa Blanca

A BRITISH expat is recovering in hospital after being gored in the leg during a bull run in Pedreguer.

The 47-year-old man was injured on Thursday afternoon during the event organised by the Passio pels Bous bullfighting association.

The first bull in the pack charged him and he ended up thrown against a protective barrier.

Event organisers and bullfighting association members quickly rescued the British resident and took him to a nearby Cruz Roja station.

A doctor confirmed an injury to the back of a leg and also that he had sustained a strong trauma to his nasal area.

He was taken to Denia Hospital where a CT scan was performed.

It confirmed that the leg wound was clean and no internal injuries had been sustained.

The British man is progressing well in hospital and is said to be a regular attendee of bull run events in the Marina Alta region.

