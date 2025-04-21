21 Apr, 2025
21 Apr, 2025 @ 11:13
WATCH: Raging bull breaks free and gores woman, injures two more during festival in tourist hotspot in Spain’s Andalucia

WATCH the terrifying moment as a bull escaped and attacked members of the public during Spain’s Easter celebrations.

A woman has been seriously injured and at least two others hurt after the 570kg bull, called ‘Vaporoso’, broke through safety barriers during the Toros del Aleluya celebration in Arcos de la Frontera, Cadiz province, on Saturday.

Footage shared online shows chaotic scenes, with people knocked to the ground and screaming as the bull broke through the barriers and entered the spectator area.

The injured woman was gored by the animal as she lay on the ground and tried to get up, but to no effect. 

She suffered a serious goring to the thigh that reached her femoral artery, and a Guardia Civil officer came to the rescue by applying a tourniquet at the scene. 

She was later operated on in hospital and is now recovering. 

Another two people sustained injuries, including minor fractures caused by the crush of the fleeing crowd.

Furthermore, several children and even elderly people were behind the fences as the incident occurred. 

Despite the scare, Miguel Rodriguez, the town’s mayor, insisted the fencing had been thoroughly inspected beforehand. 

“It’s not normal for this to happen, but in any arena boards can break or unforeseen events can occur,” he said.

Following the incident, the Town Hall reinforced the fencing with additional chains and anchors to prevent further accidents during the ongoing celebrations. 

The mayor pointed out that despite the seriousness of the incident, there was ‘no major tragedy’ to regret.

Tom Ewart Smith

