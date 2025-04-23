Spanish influencer and friend of ‘the bad boy of Spain’s royal family’ is arrested in scheme to rob Mexican businessman at five-star hotel in Madrid

SOCIAL media influencer, Marta Hermoso, has been arrested with three others over a Madrid hotel robbery last September.

Hermoso from Sevilla counts a number of celebrities as friends including the ‘bad boy’ member of the Spanish royal family, Froilan, who is fourth in line to the throne.

The 35-year-old was detained by the Policia Nacional over the theft of jewellery and watches worth €370,000 plus around €30,000 in cash.

The items belonged to a Mexican businessman, Enrique Abascal who was staying in a luxury suite at the Wellington Hotel.

A CCTV image from the building features Abascal with Marta Hermoso.

Two men- named as Isaac Cortes and Juan Ramon Jimenez- are alleged to have removed a safe in his room and then carried it away in a grey suitcase.

They even put a ‘Do not disturb’ sign on the door when they left.

An investigating judge is looking into whether Hermoso gave them vital information to carry out the robbery when Abascal was out.

Security camera footage showed a man named Daniel Iniesta carrying out some reconnaissance of the hotel.

He has 62 previous arrests to his name with nearly all of the cases involving robberies.

Iniesta’s excuse for being at the hotel was that he had an ‘appointment’ with a prostitute and inquiries confirmed that he had booked a room.

Marta Hermoso denies having anything to do with the robbery but did admit that she spent 10 minutes in the businessman’s room the day before the heist on September 28.

She said she did not even see him on the day of the break-in and has provided the judge with her WhatsApp messages to and from Abascal.

Abascal however has said that he did meet Hermoso briefly that morning.

She has also supplied a list of places where she was on September 28, including a hairdresser and a restaurant.

After her arrest, Hermoso deleted all of her social media profiles, therefore eliminating her online presence.

All of the people accused of being involved in the robbery will testify before the judge on May 21.