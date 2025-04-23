23 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Apr, 2025 @ 18:45
··
1 min read

Spanish influencer and friend of ‘the bad boy of Spain’s royal family’ is arrested in scheme to rob Mexican businessman at five-star hotel in Madrid

by
Rapper Daddy Yankee will receive €1m in compensation from a hotel in Spain’s Valencia over a 2018 robbery Rapper Daddy Yankee will receive €1m in compensation from a hotel in Spain’s Valencia over a 2018 robbery A VALENCIA hotel has been ordered to pay almost one million US dollars in compensation to the rapper Daddy Yankee after he was robbed of 21 Jan, 2024 @ 15:00 Celebrity·Crime & Law·Lead·Other News·Valencia·Valencian Community Two Members Of Europe Wide Hotel Safe Robbery Gang Arrested On Spain's Costa Blanca Two members of Europe-wide hotel safe robbery gang arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca THE POLICIA NACIONAL in a joint operation with the Mossos d’Esquadra, have arrested two members of a gang that stole from hotel room safes across 14 Jul, 2023 @ 11:15 Alicante·Barcelona·Catalunya·Costa Blanca·Crime & Law·Lead·Valencian Community Man exploited 40 migrants by cramming them into his flat in Spain and charging €100 per month in rent Fraudster reports fake car robbery after not paying hotel bill in Spain’s Valencia area A SCAMMER pushed his luck too far after telling police that his car had been broken into and documents including his credit card stolen in 29 May, 2023 @ 18:45 Lead·Valencia·Valencian Community Cala Millor Robbery With Violence Story Photo By Guardia Civil Man imprisoned for alleged violent robbery in a hotel in Cala Millor (Mallorca) A 38-YEAR-OLD accused of committing a violent robbery in a hotel in Cala Millor (Mallorca) has been sent to prison. The alleged hooded thief is 6 May, 2023 @ 14:15 Balearic Islands·Crime & Law·Lead·Mallorca Travelling gang in Benidorm hotel room robbery spree on Spain's Costa Blanca Travelling gang enjoy Benidorm hotel room robbery spree on Spain’s Costa Blanca A man and woman have been arrested after robbing 55 Benidorm hotel rooms since July. They have also been charged with possessing fake documents and 24 Aug, 2022 @ 11:36 Benidorm·Costa Blanca·Crime & Law·Lead·Valencian Community Important advice to UK tourists over preventing mobile phone robberies in Benidorm Robbery warning to Brits in Spain’s Benidorm: Police recommend avoiding ‘pickpocket alley’ TOURISTS in Benidorm have been warned by the Policia Nacional not to keep their mobile phones in back or easily accessible pockets following yet another 9 Apr, 2025 @ 16:15 Benidorm·Crime & Law·Lead Brit, 36, arrested on arrival in Spain’s Tenerife over 2019 cocaine deal outside a hotel in Portugal A BRITISH national has been arrested on arrival in Tenerife in connection with a 2019 drug trafficking charge. Policia Nacional officers were waiting for the 24 Mar, 2025 @ 09:32 Canary Islands·Crime & Law·Lead Thief travelled by bus to steal from tourists staying at Costa Blanca hotel Thief travelled by bus to steal from tourists staying at Costa Blanca hotel AN ALICANTE thief took the bus to rob a hotel and other premises at a Costa Blanca resort. The offender aged 50 and an Algerian 17 Mar, 2025 @ 11:39 Costa Blanca·Crime & Law·Lead British band Clean Bandit are robbed of €40,000 in Spain’s Ibiza after thieves broke into their hotel room British band Clean Bandit are robbed of €40,000 in Spain’s Ibiza after thieves broke into their hotel room BRITISH chart-topping band Clean Bandit were robbed of equipment and cash totalling €40,000 on Ibiza last weekend. The trio known for number one UK hits 9 Aug, 2024 @ 14:05 Balearic Islands·Ibiza·Lead Major Spanish hotel chain blasts Brexit for ‘forcing it to raise salaries’ as it struggles to find workers for its UK businesses BREXIT might finally be seeing some green shoots as one of Mallorca’s flagship companies has had to raise wages for their workers in the UK. 24 Jan, 2024 @ 15:30 Balearic Islands·Business & Finance·Lead·Mallorca·Other News·Travel News Hotel worker, 24, 'stole cash and valuables from guests' on Spain's Costa Blanca by 'using universal code to raid safes while they were out' Hotel worker, 24, ‘stole cash and valuables from guests’ on Spain’s Costa Blanca by ‘using universal code to raid safes while they were out’

SOCIAL media influencer, Marta Hermoso, has been arrested with three others over a Madrid hotel robbery last September.

Hermoso from Sevilla counts a number of celebrities as friends including the ‘bad boy’ member of the Spanish royal family, Froilan, who is fourth in line to the throne.

The 35-year-old was detained by the Policia Nacional over the theft of jewellery and watches worth €370,000 plus around €30,000 in cash.

READ MORE:

WELLINGTON HOTEL

The items belonged to a Mexican businessman, Enrique Abascal who was staying in a luxury suite at the Wellington Hotel.

A CCTV image from the building features Abascal with Marta Hermoso.

Two men- named as Isaac Cortes and Juan Ramon Jimenez- are alleged to have removed a safe in his room and then carried it away in a grey suitcase.

They even put a ‘Do not disturb’ sign on the door when they left.

An investigating judge is looking into whether Hermoso gave them vital information to carry out the robbery when Abascal was out.

Security camera footage showed a man named Daniel Iniesta carrying out some reconnaissance of the hotel.

He has 62 previous arrests to his name with nearly all of the cases involving robberies.

Iniesta’s excuse for being at the hotel was that he had an ‘appointment’ with a prostitute and inquiries confirmed that he had booked a room.

Marta Hermoso denies having anything to do with the robbery but did admit that she spent 10 minutes in the businessman’s room the day before the heist on September 28.

She said she did not even see him on the day of the break-in and has provided the judge with her WhatsApp messages to and from Abascal.

Abascal however has said that he did meet Hermoso briefly that morning.

She has also supplied a list of places where she was on September 28, including a hairdresser and a restaurant.

After her arrest, Hermoso deleted all of her social media profiles, therefore eliminating her online presence.

All of the people accused of being involved in the robbery will testify before the judge on May 21.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cash machine robbery warning in Spain after thief strikes six times to steal over €5k
Previous Story

Cash machine robbery warning in Spain after thief strikes six times to steal over €5k

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop