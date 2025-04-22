Killers waited until ‘Brit finished playing football’ before gunning him down and torching getaway car on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A BRITISH man was shot dead in Mijas on Monday evening.

The victim was said to be aged 30 and from the Merseyside area, but details have yet to be confirmed by the Guardia Civil.

Witnesses spoke of eight to ten shots being fired at around 8.10pm on Calle Urbaneja in the Sitio de Calahona urbanisation.

It’s believed that two men may have been involved in the hit and waited outside the Naundrop sports club where their target had been playing football.

The Guardia Civil cordoned off roads in Mijas to catch the killers but could only find their getaway car which had been set on fire.

It was a Seat Cupra with non-Spanish number plates(country of origin undisclosed) on the road from Calahona to the AP-7.

The torched vehicle had guns left inside it.

It’s the third shooting in five days across Malaga province.

Last Thursday a brawl between families in Malaga City’s Portada Alta district resulted in a man being shot in the leg with five people arrested

The following day, a person was shot close to a Puerto Banus nightclub.