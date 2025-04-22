March 2025 was the warmest on record in Europe – despite non-stop storms making it Spain’s third wettest

MARCH 2025 was the hottest ever recorded in Europe, with an average surface temperature of 6.03C, 2.41C above the March average between 1991 and 2020.



Globally, it was the second warmest March on record, with an average temperature of 14.06C, just behind March 2024.



“March 2025 was the warmest March in Europe, which highlights once again that temperatures continue to break records,” said Samantha Burgess, Strategic Climate Officer at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

READ MORE: Summer is set to arrive with a bang in Spain’s Malaga with highs of 30C – Olive Press News Spain



In addition to unusually high temperatures, rainfall patterns across Europe were also highly irregular.

Last March was the wettest in Spain in 47 years. (Photo: Cordon Press)

While some regions experienced one of the driest Marches on record, particularly in Western Europe, others, such as Spain, France and Italy, saw extremely heavy rainfall.



Spain, in particular, recorded its wettest March in 47 years.



“March was a month of contrasting extreme rainfall across Europe, with many areas experiencing the driest March on record, and others the wettest in at least the last 47 years,” Burgess noted.

READ MORE: Revealed: The bizarre range of goods left behind by forgetful Alicante tram passengers – Olive Press News Spain



Beyond Europe, above-average temperatures were also recorded across large parts of the Arctic, Asia, North America and Oceania.



In contrast, parts of eastern Canada and Siberia in Russia experienced below-average temperatures.



The warming trend extended to the oceans as well, with the average global sea surface temperature reaching 20.96C – the second highest ever recorded.