22 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Apr, 2025 @ 11:04
··
1 min read

Summer is set to arrive with a bang in Spain’s Malaga with highs of 30C

by

After enduring over six weeks of unsettled weather, residents and visitors in Malaga province can finally enjoy the region’s characteristic spring warmth. 

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts a significant shift in weather patterns this week, with temperatures expected to climb to 30C in certain inland areas of the province.

A high-pressure system will establish itself from Wednesday, leading to a notable increase in temperatures across the region.

READ MORE: The drought in Spain’s Costa del Sol is officially over with the rest of Malaga is expected to follow

By Friday and Saturday, temperatures in Malaga city and along the coast are projected to reach 26C or higher. 

Inland municipalities such as Coin and Alora may experience temperatures surpassing the 30C mark, especially on Saturday. 

The risk of precipitation remains low, with only isolated light showers possible.

This forecast comes after a period marked by frequent rainfall, several storms, and cooler temperatures.

The anticipated sunshine and warmth will be a welcome change for many in the region.

Tags:

Related Articles

Tom Ewart Smith

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spanish nutritionist suggested adding THIS to your breakfast in the morning

Latest from Lead

Go toTop