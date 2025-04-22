Summer is set to arrive with a bang in Spain’s Malaga with highs of 30C

After enduring over six weeks of unsettled weather, residents and visitors in Malaga province can finally enjoy the region’s characteristic spring warmth.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts a significant shift in weather patterns this week, with temperatures expected to climb to 30C in certain inland areas of the province.

A high-pressure system will establish itself from Wednesday, leading to a notable increase in temperatures across the region.

By Friday and Saturday, temperatures in Malaga city and along the coast are projected to reach 26C or higher.

Inland municipalities such as Coin and Alora may experience temperatures surpassing the 30C mark, especially on Saturday.

The risk of precipitation remains low, with only isolated light showers possible.

This forecast comes after a period marked by frequent rainfall, several storms, and cooler temperatures.

The anticipated sunshine and warmth will be a welcome change for many in the region.