Spanish nutritionist suggested adding THIS to your breakfast in the morning

WHEN we think about a healthy start to the day, we rarely consider that it could be as simple as drinking a glass of water.



Yet, making small changes to what we drink in the morning could have a significant impact on our mood, according to experts.



Adding just a pinch of salt to a glass of water can be an excellent way to begin the day, as it helps replenish the body’s minerals after a night of sleep, according to nutritionist Paloma Quintana.

Adding salt to a glass of water could be a good start to your day. (Photo: Unsplash)

Paloma emphasised that this method is not recommended for everyone, but rather for those who practise intermittent fasting or delay eating their first meal of the day.



During fasting, your levels of sodium and other electrolytes can drop, so a small amount of salt diluted in water may help your body maintain a healthy balance of minerals.

However, if you have a regular breakfast each day, adding salt to your water is not necessary, as you are already receiving an adequate amount of minerals through your food.



The nutritionist also stressed that only a pinch of salt should be added, not a teaspoon, as too much could be counterproductive, especially for people who need to monitor their sodium intake due to health concerns.