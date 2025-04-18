New study reveals that seven in 10 women in Spain suffer from period pain

A STUDY has revealed that 70.9% of women in Spain suffer from menstrual discomfort every month or nearly every month.

Despite the high level of problems, 20% of those surveyed said they never went to see a gynaecologist.

The study which included contributions from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) and the Valencia Polytechnic University(UPV) was published in the Frontiers in Public Health journal.

Researchers contacted 3,490 females aged over 14 years who were born or lived in Spain, who filled out an online questionnaire.

The study was led by Sara Sanchez-Lopez and revealed that menstrual pain, abdominal bloating, diarrhoea and heavy bleeding are common symptoms in more than 70% of menstruating women.

However, only 45% of the respondents said they saw a gynaecologist at least once a year.

That number fell to 35% for less than once a year, with 19% stating they have never been seen by a specialist.

Sara Sanchez-Lopez said: “Many patients feel neglected or even ignored by healthcare professionals.”

“Factors such as being overweight, having a history of anxiety or simply being a woman negatively affect the credibility of patients that see a consultant,” she added.

This inequality is known as the ‘gender pain gap‘ which classifies tendencies of the healthcare system to underestimate or under-treat pain in women .

That contributes to mistrust and encourages many women to resort to non-medical solutions or not bother with getting any help at all.

Santiago Moll Lopez from the UPV said women who have private health insurance are more likely to seek out treatment.

“The type of health coverage makes an important difference as women who get access to private health care attend gynaecological consultations more regularly than those who use the public system,” Moll Lopez observed.

Sara Sanchez-Lopez concluded: “This research aims to be a call to action and a starting point for the development of legal and social measures to ensure adequate and unbiased medical care for those suffering from menstrual pain.”