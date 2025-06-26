LOCATED in the heart of San Pedro de Alcántara, Marbella, SoiVIP Clínica Dental has earned a stellar reputation as the top-rated dental clinic in the area.

Situated at Calle Marqués del Duero 67, 1º A, this distinguished clinic combines cutting-edge technology, personalized care, and decades of expertise to offer patients an exceptional dental experience.

A Full Spectrum of Dental Services

SoiVIP Clínica Dental is committed to addressing the diverse oral health needs of its patients through a comprehensive range of services:

Preventive Care: Routine check-ups and professional cleanings to maintain long-term oral health.

Restorative Dentistry: Treatments such as fillings, crowns, and bridges designed to restore function and aesthetics.

Cosmetic Dentistry: Advanced procedures like teeth whitening and porcelain veneers to enhance and rejuvenate your smile.

Implantology: Expert placement of dental implants to replace missing teeth with durable, natural-looking solutions.

Orthodontics: Tailored orthodontic treatments for both children and adults, including traditional braces and state-of-the-art clear aligners.

Advanced Orthodontic Solutions

Among its standout offerings, SoiVIP excels in orthodontic care—correcting misalignment of the dentomaxillary structures with precision and care. One of the clinic’s most popular solutions is clear aligners, such as Invisalign. These discreet, removable plastic trays gradually reposition teeth, offering a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing alternative to conventional braces. Ideal for moderate front-teeth crowding, they also allow for easier oral hygiene throughout treatment.

At SoiVIP, orthodontic care is handled by a team of highly trained professionals who develop customized treatment plans for each patient. The clinic’s investment in cutting-edge dental technology ensures that every treatment is both efficient and effective.

The Visionary Behind SoiVIP: Dr. Jehuda Jakubowicz

Spearheading the clinic’s success is Dr. Jehuda Jakubowicz, an internationally experienced dentist renowned for his expertise and compassionate approach. His career spans decades, including practice in Germany and the founding of his own clinic in Nuremberg in 1979.

Patients frequently praise Dr. Jakubowicz for his skill and dedication. Described as “a genius” and “the best professional in his field,” he is widely recognized for his unwavering commitment to excellence and patient care. His ability to blend international standards with a deeply personal approach has made SoiVIP a trusted name in dental healthcare throughout the region.

Excellence Rooted in Innovation and Care

What truly sets SoiVIP Clínica Dental apart is its holistic approach to dentistry—where technology, experience, and empathy converge. From preventive checkups to advanced orthodontic treatments, every service is designed with the patient’s well-being at its core.

Whether you’re seeking routine care or a transformative smile makeover, SoiVIP offers the highest standard of dental treatment in a warm and welcoming environment.

Contact SoiVIP Clínica Dental

Calle Marqués del Duero 67, 1º A, San Pedro de Alcántara, Marbella, Spain

+34 952 788 072

soivip.es

