18 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Piles with garage – € 359,900

by
3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Piles with garage - € 359

Possibly one of the best townhouses. If you are looking for large spaces, in a quiet area and in a quiet village but very close to the sea, which has schools, supermarket, hypermarket, medical centre, sports centre, and above well connected with olive and Gandia, where you have train station, regional hospital etc. The townhouse is completely refurbished with high quality materials. I would like to emphasize 2 pieces, the large terrace on the ground floor and the big and design kitchen. The whole house is beautiful and you can't imagine seeing the façade. The surprise that you get when… See full property details

Terraced Villa

Piles, Valencia

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 359,900

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Piles with garage - € 359,900



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

New study reveals that seven in 10 women in Spain suffer from period pain
Previous Story

New study reveals that seven in 10 women in Spain suffer from period pain

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop