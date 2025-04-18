3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Piles with garage – € 359,900

Possibly one of the best townhouses. If you are looking for large spaces, in a quiet area and in a quiet village but very close to the sea, which has schools, supermarket, hypermarket, medical centre, sports centre, and above well connected with olive and Gandia, where you have train station, regional hospital etc. The townhouse is completely refurbished with high quality materials. I would like to emphasize 2 pieces, the large terrace on the ground floor and the big and design kitchen. The whole house is beautiful and you can't imagine seeing the façade. The surprise that you get when… See full property details

Terraced Villa

Piles, Valencia

3 beds 3 baths

€ 359,900