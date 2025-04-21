Revealed: The bizarre range of goods left behind by forgetful Alicante tram passengers

A TOILET lid and a fire extinguisher were some of the more unusual items left behind on TRAM d’Alacant services last year.

Other lost goods included bicycles, scooters, suitcases, crutches, canes, motorcycle helmets, ice coolers, a hair dryer, and even a builder’s construction shovel.

2,494 items were found in 2024- an average of seven per day- with the busiest month being October(442).

PACKED TRAM(TRAM d’Alacant image)

Goods are stored by local tram stations for a month and then an extra four weeks at the lost property warehouse based at Luceros station.

If after that stage, nobody makes a claim, items go to the Alicante Policia Local or for recycling if they are in an obvious poor state.

Official documents like identity and health cards, driving licenses, and passports are passed over to the police immediately, so that they can be returned.

Bank and credit cards are destroyed immediately for security reasons.

Over 37% of lost goods were reclaimed in 2024- helped by customer service staff who do some detective work in tracking down owners.

Wallets and purses, keys, backpacks, documents, phones, glasses, folders, umbrellas and bags accounted for the bulk of items left behind on trams.