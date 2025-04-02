2 Apr, 2025
2 Apr, 2025 @ 20:56
Shooting in Spain’s Malaga leaves four wounded: 73-year-old hit in the chest while gunman remains at large

by
FOUR men have been wounded in a shooting that took place this afternoon in Malaga city.

A lone gunman opened fire on a group of men on Calle Gaucín in the Carretera de Cádiz neighbourhood around 6pm before fleeing the scene.

Emergency services responded immediately after receiving multiple calls to the 112 Andalucía emergency number, with social media capturing the immediate aftermath.

Two of the victims, aged 73 and 37, were rushed to the hospital, the elderly man being hit in the chest, while the younger victim took a bullet to the arm. 

Hospital sources indicated that both men ‘have just been admitted and their condition is being monitored,’ according to local media.

The remaining two victims, aged 36 and 38, were transported to a separate hospital with wounds to the thigh and abdomen respectively. 

Medical staff at the facility confirmed that ‘appropriate tests have been conducted and they remain under observation.’

Policia Nacional along with Policia Local and medics service quickly cordoned off the area, which has a strong police presence as investigations continue.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, with the gunman still at large.

Tags:

