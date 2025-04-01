Malaga balcony tragedy update: Ukrainian couple threw themselves from building in ‘suicide pact’

A UKRAINIAN couple who fell to their deaths from the eighth-floor of a Malaga City apartment block on Tuesday may have done so as a suicide pact.

The Policia Nacional say that is their working theory over the fatalities after the double tragedy was reported at around 7.50am.

The incident happened at a block on Calle Madre Teresa de Calcutta in the city’s La Cruz del Humilladero district.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL OFFICERS

The male victim was aged 64 and the woman was 60 years of age.

Some witnesses reported hearing a large rumble which turned out to be one of the bodies falling from a balcony.

Moments later, a second thud was heard.

There had been no previous reports of any domestic violence issues involving the couple who lived in rented accommodation.

The Policia Nacional have taken a statement from their landlord who was also Ukrainian.