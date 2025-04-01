Malaga balcony tragedy update: Ukrainian couple threw themselves from building in ‘suicide pact’

A UKRAINIAN couple who fell to their deaths from the eighth-floor of a Malaga City apartment block on Tuesday may have done so as a suicide pact.
The Policia Nacional say that is their working theory over the fatalities after the double tragedy was reported at around 7.50am.
The incident happened at a block on Calle Madre Teresa de Calcutta in the city’s La Cruz del Humilladero district.
READ MORE:
- Elderly couple found dead after two months in Spain’s Mallorca with suicide pact suspected
- Police in Spain’s Barcelona suspect man found dead with children killed them with gas before committing suicide
- Father jumped into a ravine in Spain while hugging his 7-year-old son in horrific murder-suicide, autopsy suggests
The male victim was aged 64 and the woman was 60 years of age.
Some witnesses reported hearing a large rumble which turned out to be one of the bodies falling from a balcony.
Moments later, a second thud was heard.
There had been no previous reports of any domestic violence issues involving the couple who lived in rented accommodation.
The Policia Nacional have taken a statement from their landlord who was also Ukrainian.