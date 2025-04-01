1 Apr, 2025
@ 17:15
Malaga balcony tragedy update: Ukrainian couple threw themselves from building in ‘suicide pact’

by
MALAGA'S LA CRUZ DE HUMILLADERO DISTRICT

A UKRAINIAN couple who fell to their deaths from the eighth-floor of a Malaga City apartment block on Tuesday may have done so as a suicide pact.

The Policia Nacional say that is their working theory over the fatalities after the double tragedy was reported at around 7.50am.

The incident happened at a block on Calle Madre Teresa de Calcutta in the city’s La Cruz del Humilladero district.

POLICIA NACIONAL OFFICERS

The male victim was aged 64 and the woman was 60 years of age.

Some witnesses reported hearing a large rumble which turned out to be one of the bodies falling from a balcony.

Moments later, a second thud was heard.

There had been no previous reports of any domestic violence issues involving the couple who lived in rented accommodation.

The Policia Nacional have taken a statement from their landlord who was also Ukrainian.

Alex Trelinski

