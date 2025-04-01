‘Illegal’ British ice cream van scooping up tourists and locals is seized by Benidorm police

A TRADITIONAL ice cream van operated by a British man has been impounded by Benidorm police for not having a licence to sell food.

The Policia Local- with its usual sense of humour- branded the vehicle as a ‘Barbie’ car due to its notable pink colour.

The illegal van targeted the Playa de Levante area of the resort, which is especially popular with UK tourists.

It had been in Benidorm for some time with people contacting the police unsure about its legality.

It was spotted selling ice cream and other products in the Avenida de l’Aiguerra park area during afternoons where there are significant numbers of children.

Transport inspection units were brought in to ‘immobilise’ the van at Playa de Levante according to Benidorm Policia Local spokesperson, Quique Tortosa.

He said officers found ‘a large amount of perishable food without any hygiene or health controls’, resulting in all of the goods being seized.

“It is also very important to remember that food products must always be bought from licensed businesses that follow all the health safety guarantees,” Tortosa added.

No further details were supplied about the van’s British owner and the penalties he faces.