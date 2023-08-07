GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

WHEN it comes to a universally cherished summer symbol, few can contest the allure of ice cream, and Malaga can boast to being one of Europe’s top ice cream cities.

In pursuit of the most exceptional ice cream havens, Holidu, the leading vacation home booking platform, has conducted an extensive study to determine the top European cities to scoop the most exquisite ice creams this summer.

In this celebrated line-up, Malaga could not be overlooked. The city has clinched the impressive fifth position among Europe’s top ice cream destinations.

According to Holidu, the ‘enticing assortment of ice cream parlours in Malaga lures ice cream aficionados from far and wide.’

From cherished classics like horchata and dulce de leche to daring fusions like olive oil and rosemary, the gelato options are endless.

Unveiling the Premier Ice Cream Parlor and the Flavor of the Moment in Malaga

The study conducted by Holidu has crowned Heladeria Inma as the finest ice cream parlor in Malaga.

This establishment is well-known among Malagueños. With half a century of history, Heladeria Inma’s popularity transcends its neighbourhood boundaries. Offering over 40 flavours and meticulous craftsmanship, this locale remains bustling with ice cream lovers at all hours.

Holidu has also revealed the prevailing favorite flavor in the Costa del Sol’s capital – the Kinder ice cream.

Across Europe Italy dominates the European podium, with five of the top ten ice creams hailing from this country:

Milan

Turin

Genoa

Rome

Malaga

Palermo

Krakow

Düsseldorf

Leipzig

Lisbon

READ MORE.