ANDALUCIA has welcomed more than one million international tourists in June, making up 13.9% of the total tourists in the country.

This substantial influx marked a significant boost for the region’s economy and tourism industry.

The recent data, released by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) last Wednesday, August 2, highlighted Spain’s overall success in attracting visitors.

Across the nation, a total of 8.3 million international tourists were recorded in June, showcasing a 10.9% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Tourist spending during June in Spain was equally impressive, reaching a remarkable €10.606 billion. This marked a substantial growth of 17.5% when compared to the same month in the previous year. The report by INE further indicated a 9.5% rise compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Notably, Andalucia positioned itself as the third most popular destination for international visitors. The region welcomed nearly 1.2 million tourists during the month, representing a significant annual growth of 14.8%.

The United Kingdom held the top position as the leading country of origin, contributing 22.6% of the total visitors, closely followed by the Nordic countries with an 11% share.

The Balearic Islands secured the primary spot for attracting tourists, hosting 2.1 million visitors – a 5.1% increase from the same period in 2022. However, Andalucia’s growth in attracting visitors demonstrated its strong appeal, solidifying its position in the tourism landscape.

Catalonia also stood out with a remarkable 11.6% increase in visitors, exceeding 1.8 million. France and the United Kingdom were the top contributing countries for tourists to this region.

