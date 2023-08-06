POPULAR drag queen Afrodiziack has died on stage after collapsing at Tiki Tiki Show Copas bar in Torremolinos.

The 41-year-old, a well-known artist in the area, was doing a live performance when she fell unconsciously to the ground in front of the audience around 2:30 am.

Emergency services were alerted but although doctors tried to revive the artist, they could only certify her death.

Many people on social media have offered their condolences to her family and friends.

Those who knew the performer say she was a ‘wonderful person and a great artist.’