PROTESTERS have gathered in Central Malaga to oppose animal abuse and call for an end to bullfighting.

Organized by the Animalist Party Pacma, the event drew a diverse crowd to demand the cessation of the Bullfighting Fair of Malaga, which will take place from August 11 to 16, as part of the Malaga Fair.

Demonstrators held signs with slogans like ‘No More Bullfighting’ and ‘End Animal Torment,’ with the aim to denounce the ongoing practice of bullfighting, a tradition that sparks debates and divides opinions.

The protest was graced by the presence of Cristina Garcia, vice president of the Animalist Party, who took on the responsibility of delivering the manifesto to the gathered crowd.

Amid the gathering, Garcia highlighted Pacma’s unwavering belief in the imminent abolition of bullfighting, attributing this positive trajectory to the burgeoning social awareness and the mounting institutional pressure catalysed by actions like the present demonstration.

“We will continue to fight until this form of ‘legalised animal abuse’ is eradicated.” Garcia stated.

