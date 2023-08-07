GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

THE City of Malaga has announced the winners of the 2023 City of Malaga Awards.

Notably, the Teatro del Soho, a project championed by the talented Malaga-born actor Antonio Banderas, has been honoured for its outstanding contributions, receiving the City of Malaga Tourism Award.

The City of Malaga Tourism award aims to acknowledge the efforts of the Teatro Soho team in promoting culture and creating an appealing cultural environment for both locals and visitors, in a sector deemed strategic for the city, as highlighted by the Malaga city council.

Meanwhile, the innovative prowess of the video game company OWO has earned them the esteemed City of Malaga Innovation and Technology Award.

OWO, a technology company established in 2019, currently employs around twenty professionals and has achieved global leadership through its patented system that allows users to experience video games, movies, and interact in the metaverse.

This recognition celebrates OWO’s commitment to innovation and its endeavours in seeking innovative solutions through scientific and technological development, as stated by the city council.

These accolades underscore the city’s commitment to recognising excellence and fostering a vibrant cultural and technological landscape.

In addition to these honours, the Women’s Handball Club will be recognised with the City of Malaga Sports Award, celebrating their achievements in the realm of athletics.

The esteemed Culture Award will be granted to the renowned San Telmo School of Art, an institution with a rich legacy dating back to its founding in 1849 as the School of Fine Arts.

Finally, Copicentro, a company that has flourished since its inception in 1984 and emerged as a prominent player in the fields of stationery and digital printing, will be presented with the prestigious Business and Commerce Award.

