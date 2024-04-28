Cold weather, rain and storms: What the weather in Spain has in store for the May bank holiday week

THE bad weather that many parts of Spain have seen this weekend is forecast to continue, putting a damper on the travel plans of many as the country enjoys a national holiday on May 1.

Rain and storms are forecast for the east of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands at the outset of the week, with 40 to 50 litres per square metre likely to fall in northeastern Catalunya.

What’s more, snowfall is predicted in the Spanish Pyrenees above altitudes of 1,600 metres, according to the latest forecast from the Aemet state weather service.

Temperatures are also due to fall sharply in the Catalunya region as well as Aragon, with cities such as Pamplona and Lleida no warmer than 15ºC and Andalusian cities such as Sevilla and Murcia hovering around 25ºC.

Valencia CF shelter from the rain at a recent match. Photo by German Vidal/Sipa USA

More storms will arrive from the Atlantic on Tuesday, the day before the May 1 holiday (May 2 is also a holiday in Madrid), with heavy rainfall expected in much of the country.

On Wednesday, showers are expected in the northwest, the centre and the Pyrenees.

By Thursday, however, Aemet predicts that the rain will be limited to the northern third of the peninsula, with temperatures on the rise.

Later in the week, Murcia, Almeria and the coasts of Granada and Malaga will enjoy the lightest rainfall of the peninsula.