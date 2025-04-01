Pothole central in Spain: March’s rains have dramatically ripped up Malaga’s roads – here’s the most affected areas

THE rainstorms of the past weeks have dramatically damaged roads in Andalucia, leaving many motorways and streets dotted with dangerous holes.

Roadworks are set to be carried out on the A-45 road Casabermeja and Ciudad Jardin, likely to cause traffic jams.



Road users should proceed with caution on the A-357 out of Malaga towards Cartama due to damaged road surface.



Many potholes have been reported to be on the MA-21 near the airport, even though works were carried out just a couple of weeks ago.

Malaga’s roads have been damaged by recent rainfall

There’s a temporary lane closure in place at the N-340 at the height of Algeciras.

Roadworks have been ongoing at the A397 road, which connects Ronda with San Pedro.

This road has been closed off due to extensive damage to the road surface, with the roadworks expected to last four to six months.



In the near future, roadworks will be carried out on the A-7, MA-20, MA-22 and MA-23 motorways to fix the road surface.

The government has approved more than €37 million to repair these roads.



These works will span over a total of 122 kilometres.



Three out of four people in Spain believe that the road surface is in a poor condition, According to a study by the European Automobile Club (Fundacion CEA) – a trend that has worsened since the recent rainstorms.

The extreme weather and overdue road maintenance has accelerated the appearance of potholes, cracks and other damaged surfaces.



Tire workshops have already been seeing an uptick for damage caused by potholes.



The problems with Spanish road surfaces have been known for a long time. Yet, it seems that little is being done about it.



The most affected areas on roads are the right lanes, since they see the highest passing rates of heavy vehicles.



The participants in the study described the N-340, which connects Cadiz with Barcelona, as one of the worst roads in Spain, along with the A-3 motorway, the link between Madrid and Valencia.



The AP-7 and the A-6 on the other hand, were the two best-rated Spanish major corridors, both from the perspective of their state of conservation and their safety levels.