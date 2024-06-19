19 Jun, 2024 @ 13:52
Police in Spain search for head of 65-year-old woman who was killed and beheaded by her partner

by
THE Guardia Civil is looking for the head of a 65-year-old woman who was killed by her husband- who then took his life- at their Madrid area home a few days ago.

The victim- named as Soledad- was murdered at Soto del Real and her concerned sister contacted authorities after not hearing from her for several days.

Guardia officers found her headless body in the garage and the body of her 52-year-old partner, Jorge, in a first floor room.

Investigators found a shotgun and several knives.

It’s believed that Soledad was shot several times by the retired police officer, who then decapitated her and disposed of her head.

He then took his own life with a gun.

Officers were unable to find Soledad’s head in the house, and have been searching farms and wastelands near the couple’s home.

She was a mother to two daughters from her first marriage.

It’s been revealed that she had started separation proceedings from Jorge but no complaints had been filed by Soledad for domestic violence.

Alex Trelinski

