2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Palma de Mallorca – € 385,000

Townhouse

Palma de Mallorca, Majorca

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 385,000

Introducing a charming house nestled in the vibrant city of Palma. This property offers a spacious living experience across two levels plus a third with roof terrace, The bottom floor features a generously sized living room flooded with natural light, creating a warm and inviting ambiance for residents to enjoy along with a w/c and open plan kitchen with access directly onto the covered terrace and terraced private garden. The fully equipped kitchen includes a convenient breakfast bar, perfect for casual dining or entertaining guests. With a total plot size of 215 square meters and a… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

