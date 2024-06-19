2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Palma de Mallorca – € 385,000

Townhouse Palma de Mallorca, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 385,000

Introducing a charming house nestled in the vibrant city of Palma. This property offers a spacious living experience across two levels plus a third with roof terrace, The bottom floor features a generously sized living room flooded with natural light, creating a warm and inviting ambiance for residents to enjoy along with a w/c and open plan kitchen with access directly onto the covered terrace and terraced private garden. The fully equipped kitchen includes a convenient breakfast bar, perfect for casual dining or entertaining guests. With a total plot size of 215 square meters and a… See full property details