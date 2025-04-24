24 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Apr, 2025 @ 11:15
··
1 min read

Discover the heart of Spanish!: Experience the Spanish language and rural culture with Aloha Vera language retreats and get 25% off as an Olive Press subscriber

by

WHEN you learn a language in an immersive environment, you retain almost twice as much of what you learn. Aloha Vera offers a warm, welcoming environment to learn Spanish.

Located in Jarandilla de la Vera, a rural village nestled between mountains and crystal-clear rivers in Spain’s Extremadura region, it’s the perfect place to bring Spanish language and culture to life.

Jarandilla is where community intertwines with nature. Its cobblestone streets, adorned with flowers and friendly smiles, create a welcoming atmosphere that feels like home.

“From the very first day, I felt like I belonged here,”  shares Anne, a participant from Paris.

“The warmth of the people and the beauty of the place made learning Spanish more than just classes—especially under the sunny skies!”

Our Spanish classes cater to all levels and focus on practical conversations, allowing you to communicate right from the start. “The experience was enriching,” says Marco from Brazil. “Not only did I learn the language, but I also connected with the local culture and enjoyed the relaxed lifestyle here.”

Afternoons are filled with outdoor activities, from leisurely walks through the countryside to indulging in local products. One highlight is taking refreshing dips in the natural swimming holes nearby, surrounded by stunning landscapes.

“Bathing in the natural pools while practicing my Spanish was unforgettable,” says Clara from Germany. “The beautiful weather made it even better!”

At Aloha Vera, we also prioritise well-being. Outdoor yoga sessions and shared meals featuring local delicacies foster a deeper connection with others and yourself. “Eating together, sharing stories, and laughing under the warm sun is part of what makes this experience unique,” says Peter from Belgium.

Our retreat is fully inclusive, covering classes, accommodation, and meals, so you can focus on what matters most: learning and enjoying. We also provide free pickup in Madrid to take you to Jarandilla.

If you dream of improving your Spanish while basking in the sunshine and connecting with a beautiful place and its people, we look forward to welcoming you this spring or summer.

Jarandilla de la Vera is the perfect place to make memories and build language skills that last a lifetime. Learn more and reserve your spot for the next available retreats starting on the 25th of June, 7th  and 15th of July, 23rd of September. Insert the promo code ‘TheOlivePress’ at www.alohavera.es and get a 25% discount.

Natalia Rivas 

Co-Founder & Executive Director

C/ Altozano 10

10450 Jarandilla de la Vera, Cáceres. Extremadura. España.

TLF: +34 626 99 41 11 

Email: vive@alohavera.es 

Aloha Vera Language Experiences

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

FROM THE ARCHIVES: ‘I saw how Catalunya celebrates St George’s Day… I wish England would take a page out of their book!’

Latest from Education

Go toTop