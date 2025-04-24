Discover the heart of Spanish!: Experience the Spanish language and rural culture with Aloha Vera language retreats and get 25% off as an Olive Press subscriber

WHEN you learn a language in an immersive environment, you retain almost twice as much of what you learn. Aloha Vera offers a warm, welcoming environment to learn Spanish.

Located in Jarandilla de la Vera, a rural village nestled between mountains and crystal-clear rivers in Spain’s Extremadura region, it’s the perfect place to bring Spanish language and culture to life.

Jarandilla is where community intertwines with nature. Its cobblestone streets, adorned with flowers and friendly smiles, create a welcoming atmosphere that feels like home.

“From the very first day, I felt like I belonged here,” shares Anne, a participant from Paris.

“The warmth of the people and the beauty of the place made learning Spanish more than just classes—especially under the sunny skies!”

Our Spanish classes cater to all levels and focus on practical conversations, allowing you to communicate right from the start. “The experience was enriching,” says Marco from Brazil. “Not only did I learn the language, but I also connected with the local culture and enjoyed the relaxed lifestyle here.”

Afternoons are filled with outdoor activities, from leisurely walks through the countryside to indulging in local products. One highlight is taking refreshing dips in the natural swimming holes nearby, surrounded by stunning landscapes.

“Bathing in the natural pools while practicing my Spanish was unforgettable,” says Clara from Germany. “The beautiful weather made it even better!”

At Aloha Vera, we also prioritise well-being. Outdoor yoga sessions and shared meals featuring local delicacies foster a deeper connection with others and yourself. “Eating together, sharing stories, and laughing under the warm sun is part of what makes this experience unique,” says Peter from Belgium.

Our retreat is fully inclusive, covering classes, accommodation, and meals, so you can focus on what matters most: learning and enjoying. We also provide free pickup in Madrid to take you to Jarandilla.

If you dream of improving your Spanish while basking in the sunshine and connecting with a beautiful place and its people, we look forward to welcoming you this spring or summer.

Jarandilla de la Vera is the perfect place to make memories and build language skills that last a lifetime. Learn more and reserve your spot for the next available retreats starting on the 25th of June, 7th and 15th of July, 23rd of September. Insert the promo code ‘TheOlivePress’ at www.alohavera.es and get a 25% discount.

Natalia Rivas

Co-Founder & Executive Director

C/ Altozano 10

10450 Jarandilla de la Vera, Cáceres. Extremadura. España.

TLF: +34 626 99 41 11

Email: vive@alohavera.es