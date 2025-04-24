Kinahan cartel bagman Johnny Morrissey spotted living the good life in Spain’s Marbella over the weekend while out on bail

NOTORIOUS Kinahan cartel associate Johnny ‘Cash’ Morrissey was seen enjoying a night out in Marbella over the Easter weekend.

Long linked to cartel kingpin Daniel Kinahan, Johnny and his wife, Nicola, were reportedly in high spirits as they mingled with Irish tourists in a busy bar in the upmarket Elviria area of Marbella on Saturday night.

He later dined with Nicola and a group of friends at a nearby Indian restaurant, according to sources who spoke with The Irish Sun.

“Johnny was in the best of form, laughing and joking with all the regulars as if he had not had a care in the world,” said one Irish local who spotted him.

“The place was full of Irish people who hadn’t a clue who he was and his connections with the Kinahans. He was chatting away to everyone and anyone as if he was an ordinary Joe Soap.”

The relaxed public appearance comes less than a year after Morrissey was released from a Spanish prison on €60,000 bail following his high-profile arrest in September 2022.

At the time, Spanish authorities accused him of laundering an estimated €200 million for the Kinahan cartel over an 18-month period – roughly €350,000 a day.

A key part of the investigation centred on Nero Vodka, the luxury drinks company fronted by Morrissey and his wife.

Police raiding the couple’s rented Mijas penthouse uncovered a trove of handwritten ledgers detailing financial transactions with businesses and suspected criminal clients.

Morrissey was held without charge for 20 months in Alhaurin de la Torre prison before being released in May 2023.

Since his release, he’s kept a relatively low profile – although last year it emerged that he and his wife were planning to open a wellness and rehab centre on the Costa del Sol, converting one of their multimillion-euro properties into a facility for those battling drug and alcohol addiction.