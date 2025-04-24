2 bedroom Villa for sale in Chiclana de la Frontera with pool garage – € 189,000

Casa Caulina is strategically located in the residential area of the same name on the outskirts of Chiclana. The city center can be reached within a few minutes by car, the beach within 10 minutes. You can also reach the beach and the old town by bike via small streets. With its 989m², the garden is the perfect balance between easy-care and spacious with large lawns, bushes, large palm trees and a very large 10x5m pool that is in need of renovation. There is the house with almost 100m², consisting of 2 bedrooms, a walk-in closet, a bathroom that is currently in a half-renovated state, a… See full property details

Villa

Chiclana de la Frontera, Cádiz

2 beds 1 baths

€ 189,000