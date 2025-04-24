Tourist is KILLED by a monkey: Barbary macaque ambushed hiker in Morocco with large stone

A BARBARY macaque killed a Moroccan tourist in a popular tourist area in Setti Fatma, near Marrakech.

The monkey is of the same species as the monkey populations at the top of the Rock of Gibraltar.

The victim was on a local tourist tour when a monkey suddenly began throwing rocks at him, one of which caused a fatal head injury leading to his death at the scene, according to local sources.

Royal Gendarmerie officers quickly arrived and opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Barbary macaques can be dangerous when they feel threatened. (Photo: Cordon Press)

The victim’s body was transported to the morgue under the supervision of the relevant public prosecutor’s office.

They are known to get aggressive when being approached or harassed, but incidents on the Rock are extremely rare, they are even one of the most popular tourist destinations in Gibraltar.

Setti-Fatma is a small village from where tourists usually leave to visit the waterfalls of the Ourika Valley, located in the Moroccan Atlas mountain range.

It’s located about 30 kilometers from Marrakech, with most of its inhabitants being Berbers who speak Shilha.