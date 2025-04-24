New direct high-speed train line between Sevilla and Barcelona opens in Spain

A NEW high-speed rail network has been launched, linking Sevilla and Barcelona – two of the country’s most iconic cities – without requiring a change in Madrid.

The new AVE service, operated by Renfe, officially began yesterday, Tuesday 23, offering passengers a more efficient way to travel across Spain.

The introduction of this direct route cuts down travel time and eliminates the inconvenience of transferring in the capital.

Trains are running daily in both directions, with additional departures being added from May 5.

The earliest northbound train departs Sevilla Santa Justa at 6am, making scheduled stops in Cordoba, Puertollano, Ciudad Real, Zaragoza, Lleida, and Tarragona, before arriving at Barcelona Sants at 12.41pm.

An aerial view of Barcelona and the famous Sagrada Familia. (credit: unsplash)

Passengers have the option to continue onward to Girona and Figueres, expanding the journey into northeastern Spain.

A second daily service from Sevilla will depart at 9.36am, beginning May 5, arriving in Barcelona just over six hours later at 3.44pm.

In the opposite direction, AVE trains will leave Barcelona Sants at 4.58pm, stopping at Zaragoza, Madrid, and Cordoba, before reaching Sevilla Santa Justa at 10.49pm.

From May 5, another southbound departure will be available at 1.25pm, arriving in Sevilla by 6.58pm.

This direct high-speed link is expected to be especially popular with tourists and business travellers alike.

La Plaza de España in Sevilla. (credit: @incredible_europe)

The journey between the two cities now takes as little as five hours and 48 minutes, offering a significant reduction in travel time compared to other options, which often stretch to seven hours and require a transfer in Madrid.

The new route comes amid a broader boom in Spanish tourism and infrastructure investment.

In 2024 alone, Barcelona welcomed over 15 million visitors, while Sevilla attracted over three million, reinforcing their positions as two of Spain’s top tourist destinations.