British newspaper The Guardian hails this northern city as Spain’s ‘seafood capital’

VIGO, a vibrant port city in northern Spain, has been named the country’s ‘seafood capital’ by The Guardian, which praises its connection with the Atlantic Ocean.



The article paints a vivid picture of a place where ‘passion for the sea reigns’ and locals are encouraged to sail the seas.



Vigo’s culinary riches stem from the unique blend of fresh river water and salty ocean currents that create an ideal environment for crustaceans and cephalopods, according to the travel piece.

READ MORE: Secret Spain: This hiking route takes you through a forest filled with some of the tallest trees in the world – Olive Press News Spain



Trawlers packed with fish supply the city’s many taverns, tapas bars and restaurants, where seafood takes centre stage.

Fishing vessels in front of the Vigo coast. (Photo: Pixabay)

The guide also highlights Vigo’s Old Town, the famous oyster street, and the lively restaurant scene in the city centre.



It even ventures beyond, to Baiona, Pontevedra, and Corrubedo, where a bar run by British architect Sir David Chipperfield earns a special mention.

READ MORE: Brits continued flocking to Spain in record numbers in March despite the rains – but avoided these popular hotspots after anti-tourism protests – Olive Press News Spain



The journey, The Guardian reveals, was arranged in collaboration with the Spanish Tourism Office and Vigo Tourism.



The writer stayed at the Hotel Bahia, offering rooms from €95, with 70’s architecture and spectacular sea views, a fitting base for exploring Spain’s tastiest seafood gem.