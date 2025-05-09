9 May, 2025
9 May, 2025 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Margarita with pool garage – € 169,000

Opportunity in Vista Hermosa! Ground Floor Apartment with Spacious Patios and Excellent Location We present this charming ground floor apartment located in the exclusive gated community of Vista Hermosa, in La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz). With a built area of approximately 73 m², this property stands out for its comfort, natural light, and generous outdoor spaces. The layout includes: Independent kitchen with laundry area, functional and well ventilated. Bright and spacious living room with direct access to a large rear patio of about 80 m² — perfect for enjoying outdoor moments…. See full property details

Apartment

Santa Margarita, Cádiz

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 169,000

