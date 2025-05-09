9 May, 2025
9 May, 2025 @ 13:40
Spain Soaked! Yellow Weather Warnings Issued as Storms Slam North and Islands

SPAIN is bracing for a drenching as yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and storms hit Aragón, Galicia, and the Balearic Islands today..

And it’s not stopping there — storm clouds are rolling in from the Atlantic, with the Canary Islands also set for a soaking by nightfall.

The north of the country is taking the worst of it, with thunder, lightning, and lashings of rain expected across Galicia, Castilla y León, La Rioja, and up into the Pyrenees. The Balearics and Catalonia will see downpours this morning before the real storm show kicks off around lunchtime.

Storm Watch: North & Islands on Alert

Spain’s meteorological agency (AEMET) has sounded the alarm, warning of locally intense storms in the north and interior. In the south, it’s a cloudier picture with scattered showers expected in mountain regions.

Meanwhile, the Canary Islands won’t escape either. A brewing Atlantic low-pressure system is set to dump rain on the western isles like La Palma and Tenerife by the evening, bringing thick cloud cover across the entire archipelago. Winds could gust strongly in exposed areas too.

Chilly Snap Lingers

Temperatures are staying unseasonably cool across much of Spain. Most of the country will see highs of just 15–20°C, with only parts of Andalucía and Murcia climbing above 25°C. There could even be light snow at high altitudes in the north — yes, snow in May!

Winds will be brisk, blowing in from all directions depending on the region: easterlies in the north, southerlies in the Balearics, and westerlies funnelling through the Strait of Gibraltar.

Weekend Outlook: More Mayhem Ahead

Don’t expect much respite for the weekend. More storms are in store, with Saturday promising thunder, hail, and downpours across northern and eastern Spain. The worst of it is likely to hit the Cantabrian coast and upper Ebro valley. Strong winds are also forecast in La Palma and Tenerife.

Sunday might see some sunny spells in the south, but the north will remain stuck under grey skies and rainclouds. As the new week begins, things could slowly settle — but don’t hang up your raincoat just yet.

