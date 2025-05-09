British man ‘known for UK scandals’ quizzed over two rapes in Mallorca

A BRITISH man, 55, is being investigated for raping two women at a Mallorca hotel after arranging to meet them via an internet sex site.

The alleged offences happened several months apart at a five-star hotel in Portals Nous, Calvia.

The Ultima Hora newspaper reported that the Brit was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Wednesday and taken to their barracks in Son Bugadelles.

He was questioned in the presence of a lawyer and then released.

A Palma court has now taken charge of the investigation.

Ultima Hora said that the unnamed suspect has been involved in ‘several scandals’ in the United Kingdom.

The first sexual assault complaint against the Brit was made to authorities at the start of the year.

A woman from South America flew to Mallorca and the man picked her up at Palma airport.

They went to the up-market hotel in Portals Nous where the alleged assault took place.

Earlier this week, a second alleged victim- born in the Ukraine- was taken to the Son Llatzer Hospital for an examination after reporting a rape.

She told police that she had been sexually assaulted at the same hotel by a man who she met on the internet.

The woman contacted others in a WhatsApp chat group and claimed there were other victims.

The investigation continues.