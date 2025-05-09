9 May, 2025
9 May, 2025 @ 15:00
WATCH: Tunnel inferno kills lorry driver and closes key Costa Blanca road

by
A LORRY driver died on Friday after his vehicle carrying flammable materials overturned in a Costa Blanca road tunnel and caught fire.

The accident happened shortly before 10am in the southbound AP-7 tunnel at Pilar de la Horadada heading towards the Murcia border.

It’s believed that one of the lorry’s tyres suffered a blowout.

The driver was unable to keep control of the vehicle, which overturned on its side and caught fire.

He was trapped inside and died before emergency services could get to the scene.

Another lorry was in the tunnel at the same time but its driver was able to get out safely.

The blaze generated a large plume of smoke that was visible for several kilometres.

Fire crews from Torrevieja, Elche, Orihuela, and Almoradi attended the scene and brought the fire under control at 11am before it was full extinguished just before noon.

Huge traffic jams were caused by the tunnel closure with motorists diverted along the N-332.

