9 May, 2025
9 May, 2025
Bed bug infestation warning for major hospital in the Costa del Sol

Several staff at Malaga Regional Hospital have appeared to be bitten by a bug, but the true cause of the 'bites' is still unknown.

THE REGIONAL University Hospital of Malaga is investigating a possible outbreak of bed bugs after several staff members have noticed insect bites.

The Cardiology Unit is the specific area of concern, where five staff members have noticed bug bites appearing over the last week. One staff member who has been bitten is also pregnant. 

“The focus and the insect causing the bites are still unknown,” a hospital spokesperson said on Thursday.

“The background indicates that they could be bedbugs, however, there is a patient who warned of the presence of what he thought could be fleas on his pillow,” they continued.

This comes as the staff say they have been disappointed in the hospital’s investigations into the cause of the bed bugs, with employees told to ‘look for the bugs themselves and record them with their mobile phones.’

They have demanded that the Malaga Hospital management employ ‘concrete actions to eradicate the plague and guarantee a safe working environment.’

The regional hospital has responded to the criticism by saying it has followed the established guidelines, but the ‘agent causing the problem’ has still not been located.

