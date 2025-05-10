Breakthrough treatment for skin wounds and burns is developed in Andalucia

A revolutionary new skin treatment developed in Andalucia is set to change the way we heal wounds, and it could be a game-changer for burn victims and anyone suffering serious injuries.

Researchers from the University of Granada, the University of Jaen, and the private company Bioiberica have created a cutting-edge bioactive skin substitute, dubbed BT Skin, which promises to dramatically speed up the healing process of skin wounds.

This three-layer miracle gel could finally put an end to slow, painful recoveries for good.

BT Skin mimics the human skin’s natural layers – the epidermis, dermis, and hypodermis – and acts like a scaffolding, helping the body regenerate damaged skin quickly. The idea behind it is simple: by replicating the body’s natural healing structure, BT Skin accelerates the process, reducing pain and getting patients back on their feet sooner.

The breakthrough was unveiled at the University of Granada’s Biomedical Research Centre on May 6, and has already been published in the highly respected Materials Today Bio journal, where it’s making waves across the scientific community.

The gel’s development is nothing short of impressive: it’s packed with the key ingredients our skin needs to heal, including collagen, hyaluronic acid, and elastin. It works by creating the perfect environment for skin cells to regenerate, drastically reducing healing time.

Early trials have already shown extraordinary results, with preclinical studies in mice proving BT Skin works wonders in just 14 days. Wounds treated with the gel closed faster, with less inflammation, and the healing skin looked just like the real thing.

Professor Juan Antonio Marchal Corrales, who led the research, couldn’t be more thrilled with the results. He said: “This is a massive leap forward in skin regeneration technology. BT Skin doesn’t just help wounds heal faster – it preserves the skin’s natural barrier function and improves the quality of scar tissue.”

The gel could be the answer to a long-standing problem for patients with severe burns or traumatic injuries. Unlike traditional skin grafts, which can be painful and complicated, BT Skin offers a much more efficient solution that could revolutionise how we treat serious wounds.

The project has already received funding from top-tier organisations, including the Carlos III Health Institute, the Andalucian Regional Government, and the EU’s Horizon Europe programme.

Clinical trials are already in the works, meaning BT Skin could soon be available in hospitals worldwide. It’s a promising sign that this cutting-edge treatment could soon become the standard for wound care – speeding up recovery and offering new hope for patients who have long suffered with slow-healing injuries.