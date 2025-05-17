17 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 May, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sotogrande with garage – € 190,000

by
1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sotogrande with garage - € 190

Nice newly renovated apartment in the area of Sotogrande Costa, where you can enjoy the possibilities offered by: The sea, Marina, Golf Course, Beach Club, Tennis Club, Restaurants and The Marina. Located in an urbanization with a large communal pool and garden area, next to a commercial area and immediate access to the highway. It has one bedroom and two full bathrooms, living / dining room, with access to the small outdoor terrace, equipped basic kitchen, large bedroom with en-suite bathroom and access to the terrace, stoneware floors, hot / cold air conditioning, parking space… See full property details

Apartment

Sotogrande, Cádiz

  1 beds

  2 baths

€ 190,000

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sotogrande with garage - € 190,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

These Costa del Sol towns will not have beach showers this summer to ‘raise drought awareness’

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop