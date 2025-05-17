1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sotogrande with garage – € 190,000

Nice newly renovated apartment in the area of Sotogrande Costa, where you can enjoy the possibilities offered by: The sea, Marina, Golf Course, Beach Club, Tennis Club, Restaurants and The Marina. Located in an urbanization with a large communal pool and garden area, next to a commercial area and immediate access to the highway. It has one bedroom and two full bathrooms, living / dining room, with access to the small outdoor terrace, equipped basic kitchen, large bedroom with en-suite bathroom and access to the terrace, stoneware floors, hot / cold air conditioning, parking space… See full property details

Apartment

Sotogrande, Cádiz

1 beds 2 baths

€ 190,000