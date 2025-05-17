Why celebrities are flocking to the Costa Blanca’s very own ‘Golden Mile’

AN ALICANTE real estate agent believes Jávea is Costa Blanca´s Golden Mile, and the hotspot where celebrities are flocking to live.

InmoVillas Jávea CEO Paloma Algaba told El Español that celebrities, athletes and wealthy individuals are finding the sun, privacy and luxury they seek in Jávea.

“Jávea is much more exclusive than other nearby towns such as Dénia or Moraira,” the real estate agent with almost 30 years of experience said.

READ MORE: Javea’s annual Mar de Tapas gets a new date plus young cooks in Spain’s Costa Blanca

Spanish celebrities such as Pablo Motos, Javier Cámara, and Matías Prats own homes on the coast. Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos often visit and Matt Damon has even spent a holiday in Jávea.

“Celebrities look for privacy so they can enjoy their privacy without fear of being caught. Large properties, well-located, and with sea views,” Algaba said.

But if you want to invest in the Golden Mile, you have to fork out around €400,000 minimum for an apartment, with beachfront houses selling for between 2 and 5 million euros.

“Now, for €300,000, I don’t even have apartments to offer you. Sometimes clients come in saying they’re looking for something with a budget of €200,000, and I’m almost embarrassed to tell them that doesn’t exist anymore,” Algaba told El Español.

“We sold a house to an American via video call for €2.5 million.”

The town has connections to Alicante and Valencia airports, international schools, and an exclusive Yacht Club at the port.

International investors from Poland, Russia, Ukraine and the Netherlands have been buying up property. Many will purchase homes in need of renovation, modernise them and then sell them for double the original price.

Algaba says you can also get a beachfront home – which would cost you between seven and eight million euros in the Balearic Islands – for three or four million.

READ MORE: