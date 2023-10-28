JAVEA is gearing up for a tasty start to November with the tenth staging of the Mar de Tapas organised by the Association of Merchants and Entrepreneurs of Duanes de la Mar- Xabia Port.

The event normally takes place in October but has been moved back to give businesses an extra boost.

Xabia Port president, Cande Ros, said: “The change of the usual date is an attempt to de-seasonalise what is offered to local residents and tourists and to try to bring life to the urban centre.”

13 restaurants will be involved, located between the Paseo Marina Española, the Plaza Adolfo Suarez and Calles Andres Lambert and Cristo del Mar.

The participating businesses are: La Bodeguilla, Cala Viuda, Piri-Piri, Calima, Napoli, Restaurant Posit, A la Deriva, The 32, Varadero, L’Almadrava, Cande, Descortxe, and El Clavo.

Also joining in for the first time is the Port de Xabia school to reflect their educational project CuinnovArt, which states that gastronomy is a backbone of society that seasons, historically and culturally

54 fifth and sixth grade students will make and distribute their own tapas at the junction of Paseo Marina Española and Avenida Jaime I.

School director, Isabel Moreno, said that when they received the invitation to take part, they had no hesitation in accepting ‘because it brings together everything we are working on at an educational level’.

Prices are unchanged from last year meaning that tapas will cost €2.80 and a drink comes in at €1.80.

The merchants association gets a 20 cent cut from each sale, with the rest banked by the restaurant.

The schedule is: