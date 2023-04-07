WHY do people come to Javea? Why do they invest their money in property in this small Mediterranean town over many others? What is it about Javea that brings people here on holidays, makes them retire and invest here or to relocate here with families?

Julie Jones, the owner and founder of Alta Villas, a thriving and busy estate agency based on the Arenal beach in Javea, believes that the answer is simple.

“It is because Javea has it all. Fabulous weather, gorgeous scenery, wonderful beaches, a rich history and culture, with the perfect infrastructure for foreign and local visitors and residents.

“I firmly believe that Javea deserves its reputation as the Costa Blanca’s ‘Jewel in the Crown’. It is for all of these reasons that I came here with my family in 2008, and I think it is the same for all the expat colleagues, friends and associates I have known over the years.

“At the time of writing this article, the weather is gorgeous, a balmy 25 degrees, sunny with clear blue skies – not bad for mid March!”

Julie adds: “It is perfect weather for horse riding in the beautiful Javea countryside. When I consider that in the UK it is snowing in most areas today, I appreciate Javea all the more.

“In the 14 years I have had Alta Villas, I am proud that my team and I have helped hundreds of people achieve their goals relating to buying and selling property here in Javea.

“I particularly like to help people to relocate here and always go that extra mile to support them in this.”

Julie continued: “Sometimes it is a buyers’ market, other times, such as now, it is more favourable to vendors, but always our job at Alta Villas is about helping people transition through this potentially stressful process. This is not just a job to us. It is the way we get to enjoy our perfect place in the sun.”

