3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sotogrande with garage - € 480,000

Sotogrande, Cádiz 3 beds 2 baths € 480,000

Apartment for sale in Ribera del Corvo, Sotogrande with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 on suite bathroom and with orientation south, with communal garage (1 parking spaces) and private garden. Regarding property dimensions, it has 135 m² built and 24 m² terrace. Has the following facilities garden view, marina view, close to sea / beach, close to port, beachside, close to shops, transport near, good condition, air conditioning, 24h service, lift, fireplace, internet – wifi, automatic irrigation system, marble floors, covered terrace, living room, utility room, fully fitted kitchen, optional… See full property details