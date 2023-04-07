Paul Cunningham Nurses Charity was my vision. On my return to Spain after losing my son Paul to spinal cancer at the age of 33, I was shocked to learn that there was no hospice care nursing available in Spain.

As a successful business woman, operating 8 offices throughout the Costa Blanca and Lanzarote, I have lived in Spain for over 30 years and understand the needs of the Ex-pat communities.

Then I met the right people, in the right place at the right time, to start the charity in 2008. It was necessary to have a massive amount of fund raising and support to open the first charity shop in Quesada, which is still open and running.

Fundraising events included galas, dinner dances, raffle, with participants donating not only money, but time and services, many of the venues and music, was donated and every event was so enjoyable, and I tried to be present at many of these events. Without all this help, we wouldn´t be where we are today.

The headquarters of the charity share an office in La Marina with my insurance office and we now have 3 charity shops, which along with friends and sponsors of the charity, raise the necessary funds to support the nurses in giving home care for terminally ill patients. We work very closely with Torrevieja hospital, which in all reality is a godsend for them, as they call us to inform us that there is a patient who needs the charity’s help to enable them to return home.

We have all types of equipment available for free of charge loans and the nurse allocated will have a brief from the hospital doctors regarding medication and patient requirements. We are not just there for the patient, but also there to help and support the family.

The Charity Was Launched In The Late Paul Cunningham’s Honour

Despite the problems over the last few years, we are surviving but it isn´t easy. Fortunately I have a very steady pair of hands, acting on my behalf– thank you Chris.

My vision and my hope would be finding somebody, with the enthusiasm and talent to take the charity to the next level and extend coverage throughout all of the Costa Blanca and beyond, but I do feel that this is just a dream.

To find out more about the charity or make a donation, please use the QR code in all of our adverts and if you require any information or a quotation for insurance, please contact one of our offices or email info@jennifercunningham.net.