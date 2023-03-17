WHAT makes Jennifer Cunningham Insurances so different?

A good question and I can offer you a number of answers.

I started my company nearly 30 years ago, working from home and developing the business slowly over a number of years. Once established, I employed staff and rented a large office in Javea port, where I am still to this day. How life has changed for me, and for the better.

Javea. Photo: Olive Press

I realised when I moved to Spain, that there was very little help available and what was available was normally in Spanish.

There was no private health insurance, no funeral plans and no insurance dedicated to the Expat, and little customer service.

I started the business selling health insurance for a British company, along with funeral plans. Having lost my husband in Spain, I realised how difficult it was to arrange a funeral and the costs were enormous.

Being very disciplined myself (probably due to my time in the Air Force), I have a strong work ethic. I used to work from home during the day, and I would go out early evenings making home visits until I was busy enough to take someone on to help me. From those early days when I worked tirelessly, I built my company and now have 7 offices. I demand from my excellent and loyal staff that they treat all my clients with respect, courtesy and honesty and offer them the best service that is possible.

I pride myself that the after sales service is the best, a service very rare in Spain. I have a Claims Administrator and a dedicated Renewal department, who will make sure that as your circumstances change, your policies can change with you and you fully aware of your coverage.

So these are just some of the reasons why we are so special. We are more than just a voice on the phone, offering good, old fashioned service. Not always the cheapest, but the best, working with Liberty Seguros and ASSSA healthcare, who both provide special Expat policies and are the best in the market.

